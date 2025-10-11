Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits The Philippines Day After Two Powerful Shakes

Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits The Philippines Day After Two Powerful Shakes


2025-10-11 02:21:32
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

An earthquake of magnitude 6 hit the Philippines, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Saturday.

The powerful tremor struck at 6:33pm UAE time, and at a depth of 84.7km. Take a look at the following map shared by NCM:

Recommended For You Dubai beachgoers shocked after dead cow washes up on rocky shore

A powerful magnitude-7.4 earthquak struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, killing at least six people and triggering regional tsunami warnings that were later lifted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It struck just 11 days after a 6.9-magnitude quake killed 74 people and destroyed or damaged about 72,000 houses in the central island of Cebu.

Later on Friday, another earthquake or magnitude 6.9 struck Mindanao, Philippines.

MENAFN11102025000049011007ID1110182265

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search