Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits The Philippines Day After Two Powerful Shakes

An earthquake of magnitude 6 hit the Philippines, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Saturday.

The powerful tremor struck at 6:33pm UAE time, and at a depth of 84.7km. Take a look at the following map shared by NCM:

A powerful magnitude-7.4 earthquak struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, killing at least six people and triggering regional tsunami warnings that were later lifted.

It struck just 11 days after a 6.9-magnitude quake killed 74 people and destroyed or damaged about 72,000 houses in the central island of Cebu.

Later on Friday, another earthquake or magnitude 6.9 struck Mindanao, Philippines.