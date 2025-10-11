Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, Afghanistan decide on re-establish diplomatic ties

2025-10-11 06:03:22
(MENAFN) India and Afghanistan have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations four years after the Taliban regained power. The announcement came following talks in New Delhi between Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday.

Jaishankar emphasized India’s commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence, and announced the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to a full embassy. The technical mission had operated since the 2021 Taliban takeover to facilitate Indian humanitarian assistance.

Muttaqi welcomed the move, describing it as “opening a new chapter” in bilateral relations, and highlighted India’s rapid humanitarian response to recent earthquakes.

The ministers also stressed shared goals of growth, prosperity, and regional stability, while acknowledging that cross-border terrorism remains a key challenge affecting both nations.

This step follows gradual engagement between New Delhi and the Taliban, including high-level talks in Dubai earlier this year, marking a significant normalization of diplomatic ties.

