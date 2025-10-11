403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, Afghanistan decide on re-establish diplomatic ties
(MENAFN) India and Afghanistan have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations four years after the Taliban regained power. The announcement came following talks in New Delhi between Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday.
Jaishankar emphasized India’s commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence, and announced the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to a full embassy. The technical mission had operated since the 2021 Taliban takeover to facilitate Indian humanitarian assistance.
Muttaqi welcomed the move, describing it as “opening a new chapter” in bilateral relations, and highlighted India’s rapid humanitarian response to recent earthquakes.
The ministers also stressed shared goals of growth, prosperity, and regional stability, while acknowledging that cross-border terrorism remains a key challenge affecting both nations.
This step follows gradual engagement between New Delhi and the Taliban, including high-level talks in Dubai earlier this year, marking a significant normalization of diplomatic ties.
Jaishankar emphasized India’s commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence, and announced the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to a full embassy. The technical mission had operated since the 2021 Taliban takeover to facilitate Indian humanitarian assistance.
Muttaqi welcomed the move, describing it as “opening a new chapter” in bilateral relations, and highlighted India’s rapid humanitarian response to recent earthquakes.
The ministers also stressed shared goals of growth, prosperity, and regional stability, while acknowledging that cross-border terrorism remains a key challenge affecting both nations.
This step follows gradual engagement between New Delhi and the Taliban, including high-level talks in Dubai earlier this year, marking a significant normalization of diplomatic ties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment