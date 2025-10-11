Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Rakhee To Hema Malini Big B's Top 7 On-Screen Heroines

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: He turns 83 today. He was born on October 11, 1942, in Prayagraj. Big B, who has been a part of many blockbusters, has worked with several heroines. Let's see who his favourite heroine was and with whom he did most films

Raakhee Gulzar is one of the heroines with whom Amitabh Bachchan worked in many films. They did movies like Kabhie Kabhie, Kasme Vaade, and Trishul. Many of these films were hits.

Amitabh Bachchan also paired with Hema Malini in many films. They worked together in movies like Kasauti, Satte Pe Satta, Naseeb, and Baghban. Many of their films were hits.

Amitabh Bachchan also did many movies with Rekha. The audience loved their pairing. They did films like Khoon Pasina, Do Anjaane, Silsila, and Mr. Natwarlal. Most of these were hits.

Amitabh Bachchan also did many films with Jaya. They did movies like Ek Nazar, Abhimaan, Zanjeer, Sholay, Silsila, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Many of their films were hits.

Zeenat Aman is also among the heroines who did the most films with Amitabh Bachchan. They did many movies like Don, Laawaris, The Great Gambler, and Pukar. Most of their films were hits.

Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi also did many films together. They worked in movies like Majboor, Shaan, Kaalia, and Amar Akbar Anthony. Most of their films together were hits.

Amitabh's favorite heroine is Waheeda Rehman. They worked in films like Adalat, Coolie, and Namak Halaal. Waheeda often played his mother.