Commodore Commences Follow-Up Exploration Program On Keefers-Hannah Gold Project
|Activity 2025
|Budget (CAD)
|Airborne Geophysics, Magnetics & Radiometrics
|$20,000
|Excavator trenching and Drilling
|$47,000
|Grid Establishment & Geological Mapping
|$20,000
|Vehicle Rentals (Truck and UTV) and Accommodations
|$10,000
|First Nations Consulting
|$10,000
|Soil and Rock Chip Sampling and Analyses
|$10,000
|Report
|$5,000
|Subtotal
|$122,000
About Commodore Metals Corp.
Commodore Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-value strategic minerals, with a focus on identifying and developing assets critical to the global energy transition. Commodore is committed to responsible exploration and value creation through the acquisition and advancement of highly prospective properties. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in 16 mineral claims covering approximately 2,741 hectares located in New Westminster Mining Division, British Columbia.
Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by J. T. Shearer, M.Sc., D.I.C., P.Geo., a non-arm's length consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Christopher Paterson
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Commodore Mining Corp.
Christopher Paterson, President
E-Mail: ...
Telephone: 604-805-6340
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Commodore's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and its intention to complete the exploration program on the Keefers-Hannah Gold Project as recommended. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Commodore will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including Commodore's results of exploration or review of properties that Commodore does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Commodore assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Commodore Metals Corp.
