Seekee 2.0 Officially Released: Powered By Megasearch, Ushering In A New Era Of Intelligent Search And Creation

MENAFN - GetNews) Seekee is an intelligent assistant application that integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, dedicated to breaking the boundaries of traditional search and providing users with faster, more accurate, and more personalized solutions for information retrieval and processing. It is more than just a search engine-it is an all-in-one companion capable of understanding user intent, executing complex tasks, and sparking unlimited creativity. Seekee has already served over tens of millions of users, covering multiple countries and regions worldwide, rapidly growing in the personal AI tools market and gaining popularity among young generations and professionals alike.







The grand release of Seekee 2.0 introduces its revolutionary core feature- MegaSearch , which truly delivers“one-stop intelligent search,” completely transforming the way users interact with information. Seekee 2.0 not only achieves significant breakthroughs in search technology but also introduces a series of powerful new AI features across learning, work, and entertainment scenarios, aiming to provide users with an unprecedented level of efficiency and convenience.

MegaSearch: Defining the Next Generation of Intelligent Search







The release of Seekee 2.0 marks the beginning of a new era of intelligence, driven by the“MegaSearch” super search bar. This innovative design replaces cumbersome multi-app switching and complex workflows. With just one entry point, users can command an extensive network of AI agents to fulfill everything from information queries to content creation. Whether extracting key points from webpages, diving deeper into questions, processing documents, or generating images, all tasks can be completed instantly with ease. This innovation breaks free from the limitations of traditional search models, demonstrating powerful platform integration capabilities and a flexible AI orchestration mechanism-hailed as the prototype of“next-generation search.”

The true strength of MegaSearch lies in its groundbreaking underlying architecture. Built on an advanced multi-agent collaboration system, every instruction entered into the search bar is precisely recognized by the intelligent scheduling center and dispatched to the AI agent best suited for the task. Behind the scenes, countless specialized AI agents operate-some excel in language understanding, others in image analysis, and still others in logical reasoning.

In addition, users can interact with MegaSearch through natural and fluent voice input. Whether summarizing a webpage or conducting complex Q&A, the system responds instantly, making information retrieval as simple as a conversation.

The launch of MegaSearch represents Seekee's bold exploration and successful practice of the future form of search. It not only significantly enhances the efficiency of information processing but, more importantly, creates a brand-new human-computer interaction paradigm centered on user intent. This“one entry to connect everything” design philosophy signifies that search is no longer just about“finding answers” but about“solving problems”-a true realization of AI for all.

Comprehensive Upgrades: Learning, Work, and Entertainment Empowered

Beyond the revolutionary MegaSearch, Seekee 2.0 introduces a wealth of practical features across the three core scenarios of learning, work, and entertainment, empowering users' digital lives in all directions.

AI Scanning







Multi-page Burst Scan: Whether it's a thick textbook, a multi-page contract, or scattered notes, users can easily digitize all pages at once with the“AI Scanning” burst-mode feature.

Instant Editable Documents: With powerful OCR technology, scanned files are instantly converted into editable digital documents. Users can copy, paste, edit, and share effortlessly, making knowledge management and document processing more efficient than ever.

Learning Assistant







Snap & Solve: Stuck on a tough problem? Just take a quick photo, and Seekee will instantly provide the answer along with detailed solution steps and knowledge point explanations-like having a personal AI tutor by your side.

Handwritten Test Paper Eraser: Want to practice with the same test paper again? The“Handwritten Test Paper Eraser” feature clears handwritten marks with one tap, restoring a brand-new blank test sheet-perfect for redoing mistakes and reviewing before exams.

Error Analysis & Organization: Mistakes are automatically recorded, with in-depth analysis of error causes and reinforcement of related knowledge points. This helps students build a personalized error logbook and target weak spots with precision.

AI Image Creation







One-Click Anime Character Design: Enter a simple description or upload a photo, and AI will instantly transform you into your favorite anime character-making everyone a character designer.

Old Photo Restoration & Watermark Removal: Advanced AI image processing effortlessly restores blurry or damaged old photos, bringing precious memories back to life. At the same time, it intelligently removes unwanted watermarks from images, giving you more freedom to create and share.

Redefining the Intelligent Lifestyle

Seekee 2.0 is not just an upgrade of tools but a comprehensive companion for smart living. With MegaSearch and a suite of AI innovations, Seekee continues to lead the transformation of intelligent assistance, helping users achieve greater efficiency and ease across learning, work, and everyday life-opening the door to a truly smarter future.

Official Link:

Google Play:

AppStore: