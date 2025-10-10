India To Upgrade Afghan Mission To Full Embassy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New Delhi: India will upgrade its technical mission in Afghanistan to a full embassy, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Friday, as he met his counterpart from Kabul in New Delhi.

Russia is the only country to officially recognise the Afghan Taliban government since they seized control of the country in August 2021, although several nations do have embassies in Kabul.

India had a large embassy in the Afghan capital until the Taliban takeover, when they withdraw most diplomats and downgraded the facility to a technical mission.

"I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," Jaishankar told Amir Khan Muttaqi.

UN-sanctioned Muttaqi's trip to India -- cleared after the Security Council granted him a travel waiver -- is expected to be closely watched by neighbouring Pakistan, as New Delhi deepens its engagement with the Taliban government.

His visit is the first visit by a top Taliban leader to India since they returned to power.

"We have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity," Jaishankar said, in comments broadcast at the opening of the meeting.

"However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face."

The Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law may appear an unlikely match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government, but India has sought to seize the opening.

'Close friend'

Jaishankar praised Kabul's "solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack", in which 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir in April.

"We appreciate your sensitivity towards India's security concerns," Jaishankar added.

Muttaqi in reply said that "Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend", citing aid that India sent following a deadly earthquake in September.

"We will not allow any group to threaten anyone else or use the territory of Afghanistan against others", he added.

India said Kabul had also offered mining opportunities to India.

"We have a shared interest in boosting trade and commerce," Jaishankar said.

"Your invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan is also deeply appreciated."

While the Taliban are seeking diplomatic recognition and legitimacy, analysts suggested India was some way off issuing that.

"India is not in a hurry to provide diplomatic recognition to the Taliban," Rakesh Sood, India's former ambassador to Kabul, said ahead of the meeting.