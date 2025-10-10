Youtube Offers Banned Creators A Second Chance To Launch New Channels

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: YouTube has announced a new initiative allowing select previously banned content creators to apply for the opportunity to start fresh with a new channel.

According to the platform, the program excludes users who violated copyright laws or engaged in harmful and deceptive behavior, as well as those who deleted their YouTube or Google accounts. Eligibility also requires a full year to have passed since the original channel's termination.

Qualified users will see a "New Channel Request” option upon logging into YouTube Studio, enabling them to rebuild their audience from scratch. Applications will be reviewed based on the severity of past violations and their impact on the community.

YouTube will continue to offer its traditional appeal process for reopening original channels. If an appeal is denied, users may apply for a new channel after the one-year mark.

This move reflects YouTube's evolving policy approach to balancing freedom of expression with community safety. The rollout will be gradual over the coming months, with a focus on protecting vulnerable audiences, especially children.

In a related update, YouTube revealed in September that it has paid over $100 billion to creators, artists, and media companies since 2021, attributing part of this growth to increased viewership on smart TVs. Channels earning over $100,000 from TV screens rose by 45% year-over-year.