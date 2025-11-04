JUI Leader Maulana Abdul Salam Assassinated By Gunmen In Charsadda

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Abdul Salam, was shot dead in a targeted attack in Charsadda on Monday, sending shockwaves through religious and political circles across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police said the attack took place near Hanif Petrol Pump on the Mandani–Takht Bhai Road within the Mandani Police Station limits, when unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on the cleric, killing him on the spot before escaping.

Law enforcement officials swiftly reached the area, cordoned off the site, and launched a search operation to track down the attackers. Police said they were probing the case from multiple angles, including sectarian and political motives.

Maulana Abdul Salam, a respected scholar and senior figure of the JUI, headed Madrassa Abu Bakar Siddiq in Angar Bari Band, Tehsil Tangi, and served as a member of the party's provincial council. His killing marks yet another addition to the growing list of targeted attacks on religious scholars and political figures in the province.

Residents and JUI workers gathered at the scene soon after the incident, condemning the killing and demanding swift justice. Party leaders called for a transparent probe and immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Police and intelligence agencies are jointly investigating the incident to identify those behind the attack and uncover the motive.

The assassination has renewed concerns over the rising wave of targeted killings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, underlining the urgent need for stronger security measures to protect religious and political leaders in the region.