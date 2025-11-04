Odisha: War Of Words Erupts Between BJP And BJD Ahead Of Nuapada Bypoll

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (IANS) A political war of words ensued on Tuesday between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) following BJD President and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's veiled attack on the ruling party and its candidate for the Nuapada bye-election, Jay Dholakia, during a public meeting at Komana.

During his campaign speech, the BJD supremo and Leader of Opposition alleged that there is resentment among the people of Nuapada over what he described as betrayal by the BJP towards the BJD and himself.

He also accused the BJP of stealing votes and poaching the opposition party's candidate, in an indirect reference to Jay Dholakia joining the BJP.

Reacting sharply to Naveen Patnaik's attacks, several BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and party candidate Jay Dholakia, hit back at the BJD Chief over the allegations of betrayal.

Jay and his mother, Kalpana Dholakia -- the widow of late BJD leader Rajendra Dholakia, whose death on September 8 necessitated the bypoll in the Nuapada Assembly constituency -- on Sunday, accused the BJD of neglecting Rajendra Dholakia despite his lifelong dedication to the party.

"My husband worked dedicatedly for the BJD for nearly 24 years. Even during the final days of his life, when he was battling illness, no one from the party inquired about his health or offered any help. Despite dedicating 24 years, the neglect and silence by the party deeply hurt him," Kalpana Dholakia alleged.

Criticising the BJD, Kalpana added that it was neither graceful nor sensible politics to attack the son of a man who devoted 24 years to the party.

Meanwhile, BJD General Secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar condemned the remarks made by Jay Dholakia and his mother against the BJD President, terming them "unfortunate and devoid of truth".

She said it was unacceptable that someone who switched parties for personal gain was now making unfounded allegations against the BJD.