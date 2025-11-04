Delhi Lawyers To Hold Strike On Nov 6 Over 'Illegal Implication' Of Advocate In Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi on Tuesday announced a complete strike on November 6 to protest against the "arbitrary and unlawful" action of the Gurgaon Special Task Force (STF) in allegedly implicating a Delhi-based advocate in a murder case.

An urgent meeting of the Coordination Committee was convened at the Patiala House Courts complex to discuss the incident involving Advocate Vikram Singh, who has been "illegally implicated merely because he represented a co-accused" in the matter.

In a circular issued after the meeting, the Committee termed the incident as "a direct and deliberate attack on the independence of the legal profession and an attempt to intimidate advocates from discharging their professional duties without fear".

Delhi District Courts Bar Associations Chairman V.K. Singh and Secretary Anil Kr Basoya said the decision to abstain from work was unanimous and aimed at sending a clear message that such "high-handed actions" against lawyers would not be tolerated.

"Such conduct by the police authorities not only undermines the rule of law but also shakes the confidence of the legal fraternity at large," the circular said.

It added the Coordination Committee stood firmly behind advocate Vikram Singh and demanded immediate withdrawal of the case and all related proceedings.

The Committee's circular asked all District Court Bar Associations of Delhi to ensure complete abstinence from court work on Thursday.

"All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi are requested to ensure complete participation of their members in the said strike and to refrain from court work on the said day. The Committee will take all necessary steps to safeguard the rights and professional independence of Advocates," the circular added.