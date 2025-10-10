Karzai Condemns Pakistan Airstrikes On Kabul, Paktika

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Former president Hamid Karzai has strongly condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on 'Kabul and Paktika,” calling them a clear violation of international law and an invasion of Afghanistan's territorial integrity.

The former president wrote on his X page that“Pakistan's policies towards Afghanistan and the region were 'irresponsible' and did not take into account their negative consequences.“”The problems Pakistan is facing today are the outcome of these wrong policies.”

Karzai stressed that instead of violence, Pakistan should reconsider its wrong and harmful policies, considering the rights of neighbors and international laws, and choose to interact with Afghanistan based on friendly and good relations.

This comes after an explosion took place in Kabul last night.

After the explosion, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that an explosion was heard in Kabul city.

He said that an investigation was underway and no information about casualties had been reported yet.

Meanwhile, local sources said Pakistan bombed a market in Barmal district of Paktika province last night. Three shops were burnt in the incident, but no casualties were reported.

The Islamic Emirate has not yet commented in this regard.

