Caspian Pipeline Consortium Resumes Operations After Scheduled Maintenance

2025-10-10 09:05:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 10. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is back in the saddle after a planned 72-hour maintenance break, Trend reports via the consortium.

During this period, routine technical maintenance was carried out on various components of the pipeline system, including oil pumping stations and the Marine Terminal.

The CPC noted that such scheduled maintenance shutdowns are conducted no more than twice a year and are planned well in advance in coordination with all oil shippers. The schedule is also taken into account by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy when forming the annual transportation plan for oil deliveries through the Tengiz–Novorossiysk pipeline.

This approach guarantees synergistic and seamless functionality throughout the entirety of the hydrocarbon extraction and conveyance processes within the CPC framework.

Oil loading at the Marine Terminal, which was temporarily halted during the maintenance period, has now resumed under normal operating conditions.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is an international project transporting oil over 1,510 kilometers from Kazakhstan's Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan fields to the Marine Terminal in Novorossiysk, Russia, on the Black Sea.

