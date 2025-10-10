Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zubeen Garg's Personal Security Officers Arrested In Singer's Death Case

Zubeen Garg's Personal Security Officers Arrested In Singer's Death Case


2025-10-10 03:09:04
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Singer Zubeen Garg

Guwahati- Two personal security officers (PSOs) of Zubeen Garg were arrested on Friday in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month, an official said.

Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, deputed by the government as part of Garg's security detail, were suspended by the Assam Police on Tuesday after multiple rounds of questioning, he said.

Financial transactions running into several lakhs of rupees were done through their bank accounts, raising suspicion, he added.

With this, a total of seven people have been arrested in connection with Garg's death.

Earlier, North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's cousin Sandipan Garg, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta were arrested.

MENAFN10102025000215011059ID1110177048

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search