Zubeen Garg's Personal Security Officers Arrested In Singer's Death Case
Guwahati- Two personal security officers (PSOs) of Zubeen Garg were arrested on Friday in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month, an official said.
Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, deputed by the government as part of Garg's security detail, were suspended by the Assam Police on Tuesday after multiple rounds of questioning, he said.
Financial transactions running into several lakhs of rupees were done through their bank accounts, raising suspicion, he added.
With this, a total of seven people have been arrested in connection with Garg's death.
Earlier, North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's cousin Sandipan Garg, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta were arrested.
