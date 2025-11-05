403
Putin reveals Russia began developing nuclear-powered cruise missiles
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has initiated the development of a new generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles, marking another step in the country’s strategic weapons program.
“Development has begun on the next generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles. Their speed will be more than three times the speed of sound, and in the future, they will even become hypersonic,” Putin said during a ceremony in Moscow honoring the designers behind Russia’s advanced Burevestnik missile and Poseidon underwater drone.
He added that Russia is also working on “a new generation of weapons” utilizing power units similar to those used in the Burevestnik and Poseidon systems.
In his address, Putin described the Burevestnik’s creation as having “historic” importance for Russia’s national security and for maintaining “strategic parity for decades to come.”
Recalling recent testing activity, Putin claimed that a NATO vessel had been located near the site of the Burevestnik missile test on October 21, but that Moscow “didn't interfere with its operations.”
The Russian leader noted that the Poseidon program is closely tied to the Burevestnik project, emphasizing that both systems share “unique” technologies and innovations that enhance each other. He also said that materials developed during these programs would contribute to advancements not only in the defense industry but also in civilian sectors.
Putin insisted that Russia’s nuclear modernization efforts are not intended as a threat, but as part of maintaining deterrence capabilities comparable to other nuclear powers.
“This year, we will deploy the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system into combat testing, and next year, into combat duty,” he added.
