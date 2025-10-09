Omron Opens New Automation Center In Bengaluru To Boost India's Smart Manufacturing

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Omron opens new automation center in Bengaluru, India

October 9, 2025 by Mai Tao

Omron , one of the world's largest industrial automation companies, has inaugurated its new Automation Center in Bengaluru, India, marking a milestone in the company's long-term commitment to advance industrial automation-based transformation of India's manufacturing sector.

The new center, part of Omron's global network of 10 automation centers and 34 proof of concept labs, is strategically located to serve manufacturers in South India as well as across the country, including micro, small, and medium enterprises to empower them to make world-class in India.

Supporting the government's Make in India and Industry 4.0 initiatives, the Center demonstrates practical automation solutions for manufacturing challenges, facilitates proof-of-concept development, provides technical training, and enables collaboration with manufacturers, machine builders, and system integrators to strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities.

The launch also underscores the deepening India-Japan partnership, as both nations expand collaboration in technology, talent, and supply chain resilience.

With Japan committing ¥10 trillion in investments over the next decade across sectors such as semiconductors and digital industries, the Center contributes to a shared ambition of positioning India as a trusted global hub for smart manufacturing and innovation.

India's manufacturing sector is at a transformative juncture. The goal to raise manufacturing's GDP share from approximately 12 percent to 23 percent over the next two decades is ambitious but within reach, provided there's sustained focus on technology adoption, skills and infrastructure development.

Industrial automation plays a pivotal role by enhancing productivity, global competitiveness, and sustainability.

Speaking at the inauguration, Motohiro Yamanishi, president, Omron, Japan, says:“We see immense potential in the dynamism of India's manufacturing sector.

“The Automation Center underscores India's profound importance to our global as well as Asia Pacific vision and is designed to work hand-in-hand with local partners to enhance their global competitiveness and jointly address evolving societal needs through innovative automation.

“This Center is more than a showcase of technology; it is an engine for co-creation. With smart technologies driving efficiency and innovation, facilities like these are set to be one of the key catalysts in India's journey toward becoming a global manufacturing leader.”

Expanding on the broader vision behind the center's establishment, Sameer Gandhi, managing director, Omron Automation India, says:“At Omron, we believe technology should serve society's greatest needs.

“Our Automation Center takes a solutions-based approach to help Indian manufacturers tackle the challenges of building safer workplaces, delivering higher quality products, and improve efficiencies.

“This is about more than automation, it's about participating towards creating a manufacturing ecosystem that has an active role in protecting public health, reducing waste, and driving economic growth.”