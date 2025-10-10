Minor Rape And Murder: Accused, Out On Bail In Another Case, Arrested In Karnataka

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, Oct 10 (IANS) A man, who was out on bail in a rape case involving a government employee, has been arrested on the charges of raping and murdering a nine-year-old balloon seller in Karnataka's Mysuru.

The accused was identified as Karthik, a native of Kollegal town in Chamarajanagar district.

The police shot the accused in the leg after he allegedly tried to escape.

Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said, "On October 9, in the Nazarabad Police Station limits, a rape and murder case of a minor girl was reported from Jwalamukhi Circle in front of the Exhibition Centre. The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and for rape and murder. The accused was later arrested."

"During the investigation, while establishing his identity, the accused did not provide any documents. He initially claimed to be a resident of Siddalingapura. When police took him there, he refused to disclose his identity. On the way back to Mysuru, the accused assaulted the police and attempted to escape. He attacked an officer with a bottle. The police first fired in the air and later shot him in the leg," Commissioner Latkar said.

She further stated that Karthik was facing two cases.

In 2023, a case was lodged against him for quarreling with neighbours, in which he was acquitted.

In 2019, he was convicted in the rape case involving a female government employee in Kollegal town. He was sentenced to four years in prison and was recently released on bail.

Giving more details, the police said the accused was tracked and arrested through CCTV footage. He had abducted the nine-year-old girl while she was sleeping with her parents in a tent and committed the crime.

In the 2019 case, Karthik had attempted to rape a government employee and tried to kill her by pushing her into a lake. He was convicted in February 2020 and sentenced to four years. After being granted bail, instead of returning home, he had been roaming the streets.

Mysuru and Kodagu BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar stated that such a heinous incident had not taken place in Mysuru before. "The rape and murder of a minor girl brings disrepute to society as a whole. This should not be politicised, and strict action must be taken immediately," he said.

Former BJP MP Pratap Simha expressed outrage, saying the incident, which occurred just after Dussehra festivities, had shocked the people.

"Recently, a murder was reported from the same spot in Mysuru. Now, the rape and murder of a minor girl has been reported. What is happening in Mysuru? People of this city feel a deep sense of belonging, and they are pained by these events," he said.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also hails from Mysuru district.

The police had recovered the body of a girl selling balloon in Karnataka's Mysuru city on Thursday.

The police said that the girl's family is one among the 50 Hakki-Pikki tribal families residing near the Doddakere Grounds, in front of Mysuru Palace and opposite the Exhibition Grounds.