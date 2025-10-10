Sachin-Jigar Say 'Thamma' New Track 'Rahein Na Rahein Hum' Speaks To The 'Heart'
Speaking about the song, Sachin–Jigar shared in a statement:“Rahein Na Rahein Hum is one of those songs that speak to the heart. We wanted to capture the quiet ache of separation - the kind that isn't loud, but stays with you.
The poignant new love song“Rahein Na Rahein Hum” is sung by Soumyadeep Sarkar, composed by the hitmaker duo Sachin–Jigar and penned by the master wordsmith Amitabh Bhattacharya .
“Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics express that feeling beautifully, and Soumyadeep's voice brings it to life with such honesty. It's a song we hope will resonate with anyone who has ever loved deeply.”
The two previously released songs from the film include Tum Mere Na Huye, and Dilbar ki Aankhon Ka.“Rahein Na Rahein Hum” slows the tempo and takes listeners into a world of love, loss, and longing. It is a song that lingers long after it ends.
"Thamma" stars Ayushmann as Alok, along with Rashmika as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, and Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal, along with others. "Thamma" is expected to get a theatrical release on October 21, during Diwali.
Set in a fictional world,“Thamma” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.
The film is directed by 'Munjya' fame maker Aditya Sarpotdar.
On October 7, during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Ayushmann spoke about watching Vikram Betaal as a kid and added that his character in his next, "Thamma," means Betaal with superpowers.
Ayushmann told IANS, "Of course, I have watched Vikram Betaal as a child, and it's a part of Indian folklore. I am playing a Betaal in Thamma, and Thamma means the most powerful Betaal with a lot of superpowers. It is like a superhero film for me because, just like how a common man will react after suddenly getting superpowers. - He is unable to handle it. That's the fun part of it."
