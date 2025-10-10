Doha Declaration Calls For Inclusion Of Journalist Protection In All Peace Talks, Creation Of Support Fund

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Declaration on the Protection of Journalists in Armed Conflicts calls for integrating the protection of journalists as a permanent item in peace negotiations, establishing international and national compensation funds for affected journalists and their families.

The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and the Al Jazeera Center for Public Liberties and Human Rights concluded yesterday the two-day international conference with the adoption of the Doha Declaration, which sets out a series of recommendations aimed at strengthening the safety and protection of journalists in conflict zones.

Participants honoured the crucial role and sacrifices of journalists but voiced deep concern over the continued killings and grave violations they face in some of the world's most dangerous conflict zones, notably Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan. They condemned ongoing impunity, lack of accountability, and absence of justice for victims.

In his closing statement, Secretary-General of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali emphasised the international legal recognition of journalists' roles under international humanitarian and human rights law. He also warned of the erosion of legal protections amid rising systematic and widespread violations. Al Jamali explained that participants crowned their two days of deliberations with seven key recommendations.

They called on governments to activate their political will and ensure the effective implementation of relevant United Nations Security Council and Human Rights Council resolutions, as well as the United Nations Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists. The declaration stressed that the safety of journalists should be treated as a global priority.

It further urged the establishment of a mechanism for monitoring and reporting crimes and serious violations committed against journalists in armed conflict zones, to measure compliance, identify abuses, and determine legal responsibilities.

The declaration also highlighted the need to respect the role of journalists and correspondents in conflict areas, to guarantee their safety, facilitate their movement and access, and uphold their professional independence. It called for integrating the protection of journalists as a standing item in all peace negotiations.



'Impunity encourages attacks on journalists'

The participants also recommended supporting reforms to international mechanisms, institutions, and courts by advancing efforts to create a binding international legal instrument for the protection of journalists.

This would include ensuring their safety during armed conflicts and amending the statute of the International Criminal Court to explicitly criminalise the targeting of journalists.

They also encouraged updating treaty body interpretations and fostering effective communication between journalists, human rights defenders, and international mechanisms.

Furthermore, the conference underscored the importance of ensuring that governments, national institutions, and private companies comply with international humanitarian and human rights law when using artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

It urged the adoption of laws and public policies that prevent the development of unethical systems used to intimidate or harm journalists.

Another key recommendation was the creation of international and national funds to compensate and support journalists affected by armed conflicts and their families.

The declaration called for strengthening social protection programs to guarantee sustainable pensions for victims and families of fallen journalists.

In addition, participants proposed launching a continuous global campaign to raise awareness about the protection of journalists in times of conflict, promote accountability, end impunity, and honour the memory of journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

They suggested aligning this campaign with the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists and emphasised the need to unite efforts and foster solidarity between media organisations, rights groups, official bodies, and journalists themselves to achieve these goals.

For his part, Director of the Al Jazeera Center for Public Liberties and Human Rights Sami Al-Hajj, said:“At the Al Jazeera Center for Public Liberties, we monitor and document the killings of journalists. I stress that any attack on a journalist is an attack on the truth and on the world's right to know.”

He added,“Al Jazeera Media Network has not stood idly by. It has referred the crimes committed against journalists to the International Criminal Court in The Hague to affirm that justice is possible and that impunity will not be an option.”