Punjab: Actor Varinder Ghuman Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

2025-10-10 02:03:21
Chandigarh – Professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away following a heart attack on Thursday, his family has said.

Ghuman's manager, Yadvinder Singh, said the actor was experiencing shoulder pain and had gone to a private hospital in Amritsar for treatment.

His nephew Amanjot Singh Ghuman told reporters in Jalandhar that the actor suffered a heart attack in the hospital in the evening.

Forty-one-year-old Ghuman had worked with superstar Salman Khan in the film 'Tiger-3' in 2023 and other Hindi films like 'Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans' in 2014 and 'Marjaavan' in 2019. He also worked in the Punjabi film 'Kabaddi Once Again' in 2012.

Ghuman, who was 6 feet 2 inches tall, won the Mr India title in 2009 and had secured second place in the Mr Asia pageant.

