Electric Bus Market Worth $59.60 Billion By 2032, Globally, At A CAGR Of 14.0%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Recent advancements in battery and charging technologies, such as 350+ kW fast charging and depot-scale megawatt chargers, are helping electric buses to complete entire daily duty cycles without the need for mid-day charging, significantly improving their operational efficiency. This technological progress is reinforced by strong government support across regions. In India, programs like FAME II and PM-eBus Sewa provide generous subsidies, helping city transport corporations overcome the challenge of high upfront costs. In China, although national subsidies are being phased out, local governments continue to drive adoption through charging infrastructure incentives and favorable licensing policies. In Europe, the Clean Vehicle Directive (2021) legally mandates that at least 45% of new buses be“clean” by 2025, with this target rising to 65% by 2030, compelling public transport operators to accelerate fleet electrification.

9–14-meter buses are projected to be the largest segment by length till 2032.

9 to 14-meter category buses, due to their versatility and suitability for a wide range of applications, are projected to dominate the electric bus market. With an average seating capacity of 40 to 70 passengers, these buses balance size and maneuverability, making them ideal for urban public transport, suburban commuting, and even some intercity routes. Their dimensions allow them to navigate congested city roads while carrying many passengers, which is crucial for meeting the growing demand for sustainable urban mobility.

In terms of performance, many buses in this category are equipped with battery capacities that allow them to travel 150 to 250 miles (240–400 km) on a single charge. This range makes them suitable for full-day operations (mostly intra-city) without frequent charging, reducing downtime and ensuring higher operational efficiency for fleet operators. The popularity of this segment is also strengthened by the fact that government-funded clean bus programs and tenders worldwide often prioritize 9–14-meter buses, as they are best suited for large-scale deployment in public transit fleets. Additionally, their shorter charging times (1-2 hours for 200-300 kWh LFP batteries with 150 kW fast chargers) suit frequent stop-start schedules, as in London's TfL network, where BYD K9 buses leverage depot charging infrastructure funded by UK's (USD 600 Million) ZEBRA program, reducing operational downtime compared to larger articulated buses.

Manufacturers across Asia, Europe, and North America, including BYD (China), Yutong (China), CRRC (China), Tata Motors (India), Solaris (Poland), VDL (Netherlands), and Volvo (Germany), are heavily invested in this segment, offering multiple configurations to meet the specific needs of transit authorities.

As cities expand zero-emission zones and governments tighten emission norms, the 9–14 meter segment is projected to remain the backbone of electric bus adoption.

The >300 miles segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by range during the forecast period.

As city and transit operators demand vehicles that cover longer routes without frequent charging and the demand for electric coaches increases, the demand for such buses is expected to rise. The advancements in battery technology and the falling battery prices also support the opportunities for electric buses with more than 300 miles of range. According to reports, lithium-ion battery pack prices have dropped to USD 115 per kWh in 2024 and are expected to keep falling. LFP batteries are now priced even lower at around USD 95 per kWh. This has created opportunities for electric bus manufacturers to install bigger bus batteries, resulting in range extensions.

The growth of these category buses is also supported by advancements in high-energy-density LFP batteries (200–300 Wh/kg, 500–600 kWh packs). These larger battery systems allow buses to operate extended urban and intercity routes on a single charge, cutting fleet downtime by 20–30% compared to shorter-range models that rely on frequent opportunity charging (150 kW, 30–60 minute stops). This makes them ideal for high-frequency operations, such as in Shenzhen (China), where over 16,000 electric buses with an average range of 350 km cover 300–400 km daily. Technical improvements like advanced thermal management and regenerative braking further optimize performance and extend real-world range. These features also make them suitable for rural deployments, such as India's BEST fleet using Tata Starbus models (324 kWh, 300 km range) for inter-village routes where charging infrastructure is limited. Additionally, the availability of faster depot charging solutions (350 kW, enabling full recharge in 1–2 hours) is supporting overnight fleet operations in Europe, further boosting the adoption of long-range electric buses.

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market for electric buses.

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market for electric buses during the forecast period. According to IEA, the region recorded 15% growth in sales in 2024, raising its share of global electric bus sales to over 10%, coming second only behind China. The UK had the highest sales for electric buses in the region, with around 2,000 electric buses sold in the country in 2024. Sales of electric buses in France and Germany were ~700 and ~1,100 units, respectively, for 2024. These three countries contributed more than 65% of the total electric bus sales for the region in 2024. Government programs highly support these sales of electric buses; for instance, the UK's Clean Bus Fund and ZEBRA2 scheme are supporting large-scale adoption of electric buses, where around 1,200 electric buses were to be procured for ~USD 580 million. Similarly, in Germany, the federal government has committed USD 1.45 billion in 2024 to cover up to 80% of vehicle costs for zero-emission buses and 40% of charging infrastructure expenses. Other than this, Germany and the UK offer significant subsidies covering up to 80% of the purchase cost under programs such as Germany's National Electromobility Development Plan and the UK's Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme.

Additionally, Chinese manufacturers such as BYD and Yutong currently account for nearly one-third of Europe's electric bus market, leveraging advanced battery technologies and economies of scale to offer competitively priced models. Their growth is further supported by major battery suppliers like CATL, which has set up production facilities in Europe; this helps reduce costs and mitigate supply chain risks. These government investments and the increasing dominance of Chinese players in the region, offering electric buses at lower prices, are propelling the demand for electric buses in Europe. The region has the presence of major electric bus suppliers, Yutong Co., Ltd. (China), Daimler (Germany), Iveco Bus (France), and Solaris Bus (Poland), which are the top manufacturers of electric buses in Europe.

What are the main drivers of growth in the Electric Bus Market?

Stringent Emission Regulations and Urban Air Quality Initiatives

Governments and municipalities increasingly mandate zero-emission public transport to cut urban pollution and comply with climate targets, accelerating adoption of electric buses.

Supportive Government Policies, Incentives, and Funding

Grants, subsidies, and tax breaks for electric bus procurement and charging infrastructure reduce total cost of ownership and stimulate fleet upgrades.

Rapid Advances in Battery and Charging Technology

Improvements in battery energy density, fast-charging systems, and battery swapping solutions are extending range and reducing downtime, making electric buses viable for long routes.

Rising Urbanization and Expansion of Smart Cities

Growing city populations and investments in smart, sustainable transit networks fuel demand for electric buses as a backbone of eco-friendly mobility systems.

Lower Operating and Maintenance Costs Compared to Diesel Buses

Electric buses offer significant savings on fuel and maintenance, making them attractive to fleet operators and transit agencies seeking cost-effective solutions.

Growth of Shared and Public Mobility Services

Increased integration of electric buses in ride-sharing, city shuttle, and BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) systems boosts demand, especially in dense urban centers.

OEM and Technology Provider Partnerships

Collaboration between bus manufacturers, battery suppliers, and charging solutions providers accelerates the rollout of next-generation electric buses.

Which regions and countries are leading in Electric Bus Market adoption?

Asia-Pacific



China: The undisputed global leader due to ambitious government targets, extensive manufacturing capacity, and massive investments in infrastructure and electric bus fleets.

India: Rapid growth spurred by government incentives, smart city programs, and rising demand for mass rapid transport solutions. Japan, South Korea, Australia: Urban transit modernization and supportive policy frameworks drive steady market expansion.

Europe



UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Norway: Significant adoption driven by aggressive emission reduction policies, green public transport initiatives, and robust charging infrastructure rollouts. Nordic countries: High penetration supported by sustainability goals and pilot programs for zero-emission transit.

North America



United States: Growing demand led by California, New York, and other states with clean transit mandates and funding for electric bus fleets and infrastructure. Canada: Investments in federal and provincial green transit policies support steady adoption.

Latin America

Brazil, Chile, Mexico: Expanding urban bus fleets and pilot projects for electric mobility, especially in major cities with air quality and congestion challenges.

Middle East & Africa



UAE, Saudi Arabia: Early market activity driven by smart city projects, sustainability targets, and government-led investments in electric mass transit solutions. South Africa: Emerging adoption aligned with green transport initiatives and urban modernization plans

Who are the top players in the Electric Bus Market?





Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.

BYD Company Limited

Xiamen King Long International Trading Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

CRRC Corporation

AB Volvo

VDL Groep

Daimler Truck AG

NFI Group

CAF (Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.) Ebusco

