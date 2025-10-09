MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Mojo Global recently announced the recognition of co-founder, Cory Michael Sanchez, in the Phoenix Business Journal's "40 Under 40" Class of 2025. The annual program honors 40 professionals across the Valley who are driving business growth while actively contributing to the community. Sanchez was selected from a pool of more than 350 nominees.

The acknowledgment highlights Mojo Global's long-standing role in advancing client acquisition and outreach solutions for businesses worldwide. Based in Scottsdale for over 16 years, the company has helped clients generate more than one million appointments with qualified prospects. Mojo Global's work has been recognized with the Phoenix Business Journal's "Marketer of the Year" award and featured in Forbes for contributions to digital marketing and business growth strategies.







Mojo Global Co-Founder, Cory Michael Sanchez, Named to Phoenix Business Journal's 40 Under 40 Class of 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The "40 Under 40" recognition reflects not only leadership at the individual level but also the broader impact of the company. Mojo Global continues to shape how organizations connect with potential customers by delivering scalable outreach solutions designed to improve efficiency and measurable results.

Mojo Global's influence extends beyond marketing and into community support. In 2023, the company launched Storly, led by Co-Founder Cory Michael Sanchez, to help nonprofits streamline storytelling and fundraising. By reducing a multi-week process to a matter of minutes, the platform has enabled organizations such as Goodwill and Fight Cancer Global to strengthen donor communication and improve outcomes. To date, more than 100 nonprofit organizations have accessed the technology at no cost.

This initiative reflects Mojo Global's view that technology should not only serve business needs but also address broader community challenges. By making tools available to organizations focused on issues such as homelessness, education, and healthcare, the company continues to demonstrate a commitment to corporate social responsibility alongside business growth.







The acknowledgment highlights Mojo Global's long-standing role in advancing client acquisition and outreach solutions for businesses worldwide

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The recognition from the Phoenix Business Journal reinforces this dual mission: advancing digital marketing strategies that help businesses scale while also supporting initiatives that strengthen nonprofit organizations and local communities.

About Mojo Global

Mojo Global, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, provides client acquisition and outreach solutions that help businesses expand their reach and improve marketing efficiency. With more than 16 years of experience, the company has supported organizations across industries in generating qualified appointments and scaling their growth.

Media Contact









To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Name

Mojo Global

Contact name

Cory Sanchez

Contact phone

(480) 339- 4300

Contact address

4343 North Scottsdale Road Suite 150

City

Scottsdale

State

AZ

Zip

85251

Country

United States

Url



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: GetFeatured