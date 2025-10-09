Iraq's Ministry Of Electricity And GE Vernova Host Future-Focused Energy Workshop



Senior government and industry experts attend“Pathways to Meeting Iraq's Energy Demand”

Minister of Electricity Eng. Ziyad Ali Fadhil presents keynote highlighting progress and opportunities Agenda highlights advanced technologies and collaboration to build a more efficient, reliable grid

Baghdad, Iraq - October, 2025 - In line with the Iraqi government's commitment to expand the nation's electricity supply, the Ministry of Electricity (MoE) and GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) brought together key stakeholders to discuss technologies and collaborative initiatives that can drive future progress.

Hosted at the MoE headquarters in Baghdad, the“Pathways to Meeting Iraq's Energy Demand” workshop featured a keynote by Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Eng. Ziyad Ali Fadhil. Speakers discussed global and local energy trends and opportunities to build the reliable, efficient power system needed to meet Iraq's growing demand. The event was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Electricity; the Ministries of Planning, Finance, and Environment; and the U.S., U.K., and French embassies.

The agenda covered Iraq's current electricity situation and major plans; the role of modern hardware and software to meet near- and long-term energy needs; grid modernization projects; and the importance of local and international collaboration.

Technologies discussed included GE Vernova's H-Class gas turbine for steady, efficient and flexible power; upgrades to existing plants, such as the AGP XPAND package, to increase output and efficiency; and projects that utilize flared associated gas that would otherwise be not only an economic waste but also would lead to environmental pollution, as it contains methane and hydrocarbons which contribute to increasing greenhouse gases globally.

Grid modernization topics included Synchronous Condenser Systems (SynCon) and High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) to strengthen the grid, add more generation, and expand regional interconnections. Technologies to decarbonize the grid, such as GRiDEA portfolio including SF6-free solutions, were reviewed at the workshop. In addition, automation and grid-modernization technologies such as Fast Load Shedding (FLS), Monitoring and Diagnostics (M&D) for transformer health, and the GridBeatsTM portfolio were assessed for how they can enhance the system's overall efficiency and resilience. GridOS®, the first software portfolio designed specifically for grid orchestration, was presented for its ability to enable secure, reliable grid orchestration while delivering the resiliency and flexibility utilities need to modernize and transform to a more intelligent energy grid.

Presentations also included broad-based digital transformation including the Monitoring and Diagnostics Centre (M&D) that GE Vernova is building with the Ministry which utilizes the company's electrification software capabilities for continuous monitoring of core assets. The M&D center is expected support Iraqi talent development through the specialized training of local engineers.

Eng. Ziyad Ali Fadhil, Iraq's Minister of Electricity, said:“This workshop reflects the government's clear direction towards building a modern, reliable, and sustainable electricity sector, based on long-term planning, cooperation with global companies, and the adoption of the best technologies and operational practices. The current year has witnessed unprecedented stability in production rates thanks to the long-term scheduled maintenance contracts with GE Vernova and other global companies, where 46 turbines have been modernized, contributing to the addition of approximately 1,000 megawatts and increasing the reliability of the system.”

Rasheed Janabi, President of GE Vernova in Iraq, said:“Today's discussions were practical and forward-looking. Together with the Ministry of Electricity, we are focusing on improving the efficiency of existing plants, adding reliable capacity where it's needed, and strengthening and automating the grid to reduce losses and improve stability. We also looked at ways to cut emissions, including using gas that is currently flared and applying network automation solutions. We will continue working side by side with the Ministry to build local capabilities through projects such as the joint Monitoring and Diagnostics Center.”

In April, GE Vernova and the Ministry signed a historic strategic Memorandum of Understanding to enhance Iraq's electricity sector, including a commitment to develop, at an accelerated pace, 24,000 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity through highly efficient power plants that can run on various fuel types. The initiative was described by the Iraqi government as“the largest in Iraq's history.”

Progress is already visible. In August, a new 9F.04 gas turbine was commissioned at the Besmaya Power Plant near Baghdad, adding about 280 MW and taking the site's output to nearly 5,000 MW, the largest in Iraq. Earlier this year, the 1,250 MW Bazyan Power Plant became the global launch site for GE Vernova's AGP XPAND upgrade for 9E turbines, designed to increase output by approximately 7% and increase exhaust energy for combined heat and power and combined‐cycle configurations.

Over the past two years, seven critical 132 kV substations were delivered and energized ahead of schedule. The new 132 kV substations include Al Hindia, Al Sader, Al Qaim Saada, North Baqubah, Yaramja South, Rasafa Center and Aredo. Three more substations, Karbala North, Najaf North and Dewaniya North, are being rehabilitated and are expected to be completed and energized over the coming months. GE Vernova has also built and energized more than 30 substations, supported the grid interconnection with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and helped facilitate more than $3 billion in financing for various electricity projects.

In the last 15 years, joint efforts by the Ministry and GE Vernova have added more than 19,000 MW to the national grid, with maintenance and modernization projects securing as much as 10,000 MW of capacity. Together with the priorities set out at the workshop, this track record points to more dependable power for Iraqi homes and businesses, a stronger grid, and steady progress toward lower emissions.

About GE Vernova​:

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn