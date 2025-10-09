Resmed To Report First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings On October 30, 2025
Please note, Resmed does not use outside phone lines to access the earnings call, the call is accessible via the above webcast link only.
A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on Resmed's investor relations website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be accessible from October 30, 2025, until November 13, 2025, at:
About Resmed
Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We're relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we're redefining sleep health at Resmed and follow @Resmed.

