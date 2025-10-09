Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Festi Hf.: Publication Of Base Prospectus


2025-10-09 04:01:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi hf., kt. 540206-2010, Dalvegur 10-14, 201 Kópavogur, has published a base prospectus in connection with issuance programme for bonds and bills. The base prospectus, dated 9 October 2025, has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland. The prospectus is issued in Icelandic and published electronically on Festi's website, .

The Prospectus will be available on Festi's website for ten years from the date of its approval.

Íslandsbanki hf. managed the process of having the prospectus approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland.

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).

Attachment

  • Grunnlýsing Festi 2025

MENAFN09102025004107003653ID1110175635

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search