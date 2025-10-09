Luccini Launches Batting Glove Collection Inspired By Italy's Cinque Terre

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Brand Merges Pro-Level Materials With Personal Heritage In Its First-Ever Special Collection

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luccini , the premium baseball gear brand founded by former MLB player Gavin Cecchini, has unveiled its newest release: the Cinque Terre Collection , a limited-edition line of batting gloves inspired by Cecchini's Italian heritage and the iconic villages along the Northern Italian coast. As the brand's first-ever special collection, Cinque Terre marks a new creative chapter for Luccini, merging its core focus on elite-level gear with deeper storytelling and cultural inspiration.

The collection features five distinct gloves, each representing one of the five coastal villages: Corniglia, Manarola, Riomaggiore, Monterosso al Mare and Vernazza. Every color palette draws from natural and architectural elements unique to the region, combining bold design with elite-level construction.

“Cinque Terre, only an hour away from where my family is from in Lucca, Italy, feels like the heartbeat of my family, and is where the story of this collection begins. Every glove represents more than just a colorway. It represents moments, memories and the pride I feel in where we come from,” says Gavin Cecchini, Founder of Luccini.“The colors, the cliffs, the sea... it was bold, vibrant, full of life. That same energy is what I wanted to bring to this glove, and I hope players feel that connection every time they put them on.”

Beyond aesthetics, every detail of the Cinque Terre gloves reflects firsthand feedback from elite players. As a former professional shortstop, Cecchini worked closely with Luccini's uniform team athletes to refine each element from grip and flexibility to wrist stability and in-game durability.

The result is a glove that blends premium Cabretta leather with strategic Lycra inserts for flexibility, reinforced impact zones and a 2” neoprene hybrid cuff designed to lock in fit and confidence at the plate. These materials were tested, worn and perfected over countless reps, practices and games by the same athletes who wear Luccini on the field every day.

The Cinque Terre Collection is now available exclusively at , priced at $60 per pair.

About Luccini:

Founded by former MLB player Gavin Cecchini, Luccini is a premium baseball and softball brand specializing in custom-fitted gear and lifestyle apparel, known for blending professional-grade performance with elevated, design-driven aesthetics. Trusted by elite athletes and rising prospects alike, Luccini represents a new generation of products that values craft, culture and confidence. For more information, visit or follow along on Facebook , Instagram and X .

