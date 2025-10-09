FSD Seizes 5 Quintals of Snacks, Shuts Down Unit

Srinagar- In a stringent move against unsafe food practices, the Food Safety Department (FSD) Thursday seized five quintals of namkeen snacks and sealed a snack manufacturing unit in Abhanshah, HMT area of Srinagar outskirts here.

The action comes amid rising concerns over substandard food items flooding markets.

According to the details available, a team of Food Safety Officers, led by the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety Srinagar, conducted the inspection of a facility operating without a valid licence and found it in 'unsanitary conditions'.

The seized consignment included popular items such as katlam, finni and other namkeen varieties. Samples from the haul were taken for further analytical testing to assess compliance with safety standards.

Similarly, the unit has been sealed immediately and barred from further production activities. A legal complaint invoking provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with relevant Rules & Regulations 2011, is being prepared for submission to the competent court.

Commissioner of Food & Drug Administration, Smitha Sethi, has issued a stern directive to all food business operators, cautioning them to strictly follow the FSS Act. Non-compliance will invite stringent legal action under applicable regulations. Moreover, consumers are encouraged to report suspicious or unsafe food products through the toll-free number 104