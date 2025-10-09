LG Gupta Credits Admin, Security Forces, and People for Sustaining Peace in Ladakh

Leh- In a significant development reflecting the return of peace and stability, the Union Territory of Ladakh has witnessed complete restoration of normalcy with uninterrupted internet services, smooth functioning of educational institutions, and resumption of public transport and other civic activities. As restrictions in Ladakh have been lifted in view of the people's cooperation and responsible behavior.

Chairing a high-level security review meeting here today, the Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, expressed satisfaction over the prevailing calm and order across the Union Territory. He commended the efforts of the civil and police administration, security forces, and the people of Ladakh for their collective role in maintaining peace and harmony.

The Lt Governor said that the people of Ladakh have shown exemplary patience and unity during recent challenging times. He stressed that their spirit of cooperation has been instrumental in quickly restoring normal life across the region.“The restoration of normal life is a clear reflection of the people's faith in the administration's commitment to ensuring safety, stability, and inclusive growth,” he said.

Highlighting the deep-rooted sense of nationalism among the people, the Lt Governor observed,“Ladakhis are among the most patriotic citizens of our nation, who have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the country in safeguarding national interests.”

Urging the people to continue contributing to the region's progress, Kavinder Gupta called upon all sections of society to work with renewed energy for the development and prosperity of Ladakh. He reiterated the administration's commitment to ensuring equitable growth across all sectors - education, health, infrastructure, and employment - with special focus on youth empowerment and sustainable tourism.

The Lt Governor also assured that the administration remains fully committed to addressing public concerns and ensuring that every measure taken is people-centric and transparent.