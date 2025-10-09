Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update


2025-10-09 03:13:03
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
AUOZ Emperor Metals Inc. Tuesday October 14, 2025
BAR Barranco Gold Mining Corp.
BLLG Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.
FOMO Formation Metals Inc.
GSTR Glenstar Minerals Inc.
MAXX Max Power Mining Corp.
NOM Norsemont Mining Inc.
PHRM PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.
SRAN Sranan Gold Corp.
VRTX Vortex Energy Corp.

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at #market-on-close .

