Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Christina Wilkins

2025-10-09 03:12:14
  • Lecturer in Film and Creative Writing, University of Birmingham
Profile Articles Activity

I am researcher in contemporary film, television and literature with a specialism in adaptations and mental health. I am also a poetry editor for a small press. My most recent book looks at character, the body, and adaptation was released in 2022. I am currently working on a book about male mental illness in contemporary culture.

My primary research area is adaptations. I have published various chapters related to this field, regularly participate in the AAS conferences (and am on the board of trustees), have established the BAFTSS Adaptation group, and have recently released a book in this area. This book, Embodying Adaptation: Character and the Body examines the connection between character and the body, and the hierarchies inherent within this relationship. It seeks to find a new approach to adaptations that is framed by the body and its importance in our increasingly intangible society. It was published through Palgrave in 2022 as part of the Adaptations and Visual Culture series. My other research interests include mental health, identity, memory, and queer studies. This is reflected in the chapters I have published on these topics. Another strand of my research is male mental health and suicide in contemporary culture, which will be the focus of my next monograph.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Film and Creative Writing, University of Birmingham

