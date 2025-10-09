Carl Rhodes
Professor of Business and Society,
University of Technology Sydney
Carl Rhodes is Professor of Business and Society at UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney.
Carl's new book, 'Stinking Rich: The Four Myths of the Good Billionaire' (Bristol University Press) was published in January 2025.
His other recent books are 'Woke Capitalism How Corporate Morality is Sabotaging Democracy' (Bristol University Press, 2022), 'Organizing Corporeal Ethics' (Routledge, 2022, with Alison Pullen), Disturbing Business Ethics (Routledge, 2019) and 'CEO Society: The Corporate Takeover of Everyday Life' (Zed, 2018 with Peter Bloom),
Carl regularly writes for the media on topics related to business, politics and society. His articles have been published in outlets such as The Guardian, The Times, The Australian Financial Review, ABC News, The Sydney Morning Herald, and The Australian.Experience
–present
Professor of Organization Studies, University of Technology Sydney
2017
University of Technology Sydney, Doctor of Letters
2000
University of Technology Sydney, Doctor of Education
