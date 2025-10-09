Antalyaalanya Motorway To Redefine Tourism & Trade Along Mediterranean Coast

MENAFN - AzerNews) Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu delivered a speech at the Financial Closing Ceremony of the Antalya–Alanya Motorway, held at the Ankara Painting and Sculpture Museum.

Uraloğlu noted that Antalya and Alanya are two major tourism centers hosting millions of domestic and foreign visitors every year, emphasizing that the increasing population and tourism activity have made new investments in transport infrastructure necessary.

“At this point,” said Uraloğlu,“this project we have implemented is not only a transportation route but also a development initiative that will strengthen tourism, trade, and the regional economy.”

Sharing details about the project, Uraloğlu stated that the motorway would have a total length of 122 kilometers, consisting of 84 kilometers of the main body and 38 kilometers of connection roads. He also said the project would feature seven grade-separated intersections, five tunnels with a total length of 4,365 meters, 16 viaducts with a total length of 5,966 meters, and four motorway service facilities, describing it as an example of modern engineering.

Uraloğlu continued his remarks as follows:

“With a design speed of 140 kilometers per hour, this motorway will safely and consistently reduce the current 2.5-hour journey - which can reach up to 4 hours during peak summer periods - to just 36 minutes. Thus, we will eliminate the traffic congestion experienced especially during the summer months. The road will make travel faster, safer, and more comfortable - from Kleopatra Beach to Kaleiçi, and from Aspendos to Manavgat Waterfall.

Moreover, the project will provide annual savings of approximately 17.7 billion Turkish lira - 16.9 billion lira from time savings and 800 million lira from fuel savings. In a short time, we as a country will recover the amount invested here. I would like to stress that this is a feasible project. By reducing carbon emissions by 47,000 tons, we will protect the pine forests of the Taurus Mountains and the clear waters of the Mediterranean.

In addition to enhancing tourism opportunities and activities, the project will also ensure that agricultural products reach markets more quickly, bringing prosperity to our farmers, villagers, and tradesmen.”

Uraloğlu explained that the motorway was being constructed under the public–private partnership (PPP) model, emphasizing that this model allows investments to be realized much faster through private sector resources and financing, without using public funds.

He also noted that the international financing provided for the project reflects confidence in Türkiye's economy.

Uraloğlu announced that the financial closing ceremony for the Ankara–Kırıkkale–Delice Motorway would take place on October 8, adding:

“This project will further strengthen the industrial and commercial potential of Central Anatolia and once again feed the economic arteries of our country with the confidence of the international financial world. These projects are concrete proof of the belief in Türkiye's stability and future.”

Uraloğlu stated that the build–operate–transfer (BOT) projects implemented over the past 23 years had a total value of $51 billion at the time, which has now reached $91 billion in current terms.

Expressing satisfaction at having reached the final stage in securing financing for the Antalya–Alanya project, Uraloğlu continued:

“The total investment cost of the motorway is 2.429 billion euros, of which 729 million euros (30 percent) will be financed through equity capital, while 1.7 billion euros (70 percent) will be provided through bank loans.

The lenders include 14 financial institutions - eight international (three based in China, two in Saudi Arabia, one in Kuwait, one in Germany, and one in Greece) and six domestic. The financing received more than double the demand, which means that we will continue implementing such feasible projects, as we can attract funding from around the world. We will continue to meet our country's infrastructure needs through proper channels and favorable credit terms.

The Antalya–Alanya Motorway will be integrated with the planned Denizli–Burdur and Burdur–Antalya motorways in the coming years, forming part of a continuous motorway network extending from İzmir to the European border. This project holds strategic importance not only for the region but also for Türkiye's role in the global logistics network.”

Director General of Highways Ahmet Gülşen stated that upon completion of the project, traffic congestion in the region would be significantly reduced, travel times would be shortened, and the quality of service would be elevated to a higher level.

He emphasized that the project would directly contribute to the development of strategic sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and trade, thereby strengthening the regional economy, and added:

“It will launch a new wave of development in Antalya and across the Mediterranean region. Once the Denizli–Antalya section is also completed, a continuous motorway corridor will be established along the İzmir–Aydın–Denizli–Antalya route, creating another nationally and internationally significant transport corridor.”

Ebru Özdemir, Chairperson of the Limak Holding Board of Directors, said that they viewed the project as a strategic investment that would serve as a new driving force for regional development.

Özdemir noted that 87 percent of the total investment amount was provided by foreign-capital financial institutions within the framework of the PPP model, adding:

“In addition to financing provided by 14 financial institutions, the strong 2.1-fold oversubscription during the financing process clearly demonstrates confidence in Türkiye's future.”

She highlighted that the Silk Road Fund, established by the People's Republic of China under the Belt and Road Initiative, had for the first time provided credit to a project in Türkiye, and stated:

“With the completion of the project, there will be a significant reduction in travel times, increased economic activity, and life-saving speed improvements in emergency responses. During the investment phase, approximately 9,000 jobs will be created. This employment will provide direct vitality to the local population and economy, reinforcing regional development.”

Following the speeches, a signing ceremony was held to finalize the project's financing, with the participation of representatives of the lending banks, Director General of Foreign Economic Relations at the Ministry of Treasury and Finance Kerem Dönmez, Director General of Highways Ahmet Gülşen, and Limak Chairperson Ebru Özdemir.