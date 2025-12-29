Dubai, UAE Smartcrowd Achieves Shari'a Certification For Fractional Real Estate Investment Platform

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) SmartCrowd, a DFSA-regulated real estate investment crowdfunding platform, has received Shari'a certification from Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB), marking a significant milestone in its mission to offer Shari'a compliant and accessible property investment opportunities. The certification confirms that SmartCrowd's investment model aligns with Islamic finance principles, reinforcing its commitment to responsible, asset-backed wealth creation.

Since its establishment in 2018, SmartCrowd has focused on simplifying real estate investing and making it available to a wider audience. Through its digital platform, users can invest in carefully selected Dubai real estate, earn proportional rental income based on their fractional ownership, and benefit from potential capital appreciation upon resale of the property. This enables investors to participate directly in Dubai's thriving property market without the need for large upfront capital.

Omar Ali, Legal & Risk Spokesperson at SmartCrowd, commented:

“SmartCrowd was built on the belief that investing in real estate should be easy, transparent, and accessible to everyone. Our success lies in allowing individuals to build a diversified property portfolio, earn passive income from rental returns, and benefit from long-term value growth. Shari'a compliance has always been central to our investment philosophy, and achieving official certification ensures that our investors can continue to engage with our platform confidently and ethically.”

With this certification, all existing and future investment offerings will undergo continuous review and approval from SRB to ensure strict Shari'a adherence. This development strengthens SmartCrowd's role in supporting the increasing demand for Shari'a-compliant real estate investment alternatives in the UAE. Through fractional ownership, investors can diversify across multiple assets, reducing exposure risk while maintaining full ownership benefits.

Shariyah Review Bureau, licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, is one of the most recognized Shari'a advisory firms globally. With nearly two decades of experience and a network of more than 40 scholars across 16 countries, SRB provides Shari'a advisory, certification, and audit services to a wide range of financial institutions, investment entities, and fintech platforms-including asset-backed investment models like SmartCrowd.

Yasser S. Dahlawi, CEO of Shariyah Review Bureau, stated:

“The UAE continues to see rising interest in value-driven and asset-based investment structures. SmartCrowd's model brings accessibility to the real estate market while upholding Shari'a principles, enabling investors to benefit from direct property ownership and rental income. We look forward to supporting SmartCrowd as it expands its offerings and maintains Shari'a compliance for investors.”