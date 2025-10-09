Zelensky Orders Scaling Up Of Long-Range Weapons Use Against Russia: We Have Clear Plans

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the President announced this during his traditional video address.

“We discussed in great detail with the military leadership the employment of our long-range weapons – the use of our missiles, the use of our drones. Some issues concerning production, delivery to the armed forces, and crew training. The task now is to be significantly more active in everything related to the preparation and execution of long-range sanctions against Russia. The more effective Ukraine is in long-range capabilities, the sooner we will be able to achieve peace,” Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that Ukrainian long-range weapons are becoming significantly better in quality, as the state is providing all the financial resources necessary for their production.

“We must also substantially scale up their [long-range weapons] employment. We have clear plans for this in the coming months. Everything must be implemented. Ukrainian precision is already evident; it needs to increase further. This is absolutely fair that Ukraine strikes back with precise, targeted attacks,” the President noted.

He stressed that Ukraine is not waging war for the sake of war, unlike Russia, but wants to achieve peace. He also emphasized that even Hamas is showing a willingness to negotiate, but not dictator Vladimir Putin.

In addition, Zelensky noted that Ukraine, together with its partners, is creating conditions to force Russia to make peace.

“We support all global diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving peace in the Middle East, and we strongly expect that just pressure on Russia will bring peace to Ukraine and to our entire region as well. It is important that the leadership of the United States continue to be effective,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the prospect of peace in the Middle East and stressed that Russia remains the greatest source of war and terror in the world.

Photo: Office of the President