Zelensky To Conduct Audit Of All International Agreements

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the President announced during his video address that he would convene a special meeting tomorrow to conduct an audit of all agreements with international partners.

“Today, I held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the diplomatic team of the Office to discuss the drafts of our resolutions and documents in international organizations that are to be adopted later this year. I instructed them to engage partners to the fullest extent possible, our key partners, to ensure continued global support for our initiatives,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that these efforts concern sensitive humanitarian issues, including the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and children abducted by Russia. Zelensky thanked Ukraine's international partners for their ongoing assistance.

“And I thank everyone who is working with us to bring them home. These are many different countries – from Canada to Qatar – that are helping us. Our coalition for the return of our Ukrainian children already includes more than 40 countries, as well as the European Union and the Council of Europe. And it is important that our joint efforts yield results,” the President noted.

In addition, Zelensky scheduled a meeting for October 10 to audit all existing agreements with foreign partners and to set specific objectives for the next three months.

“Ukraine's foreign policy in recent years has been significantly more active than ever before. And we must ensure that every meeting and every agreement delivers real results for Ukraine, and that everything we agreed on with leaders is actually carried out at the level of our teams. As a result of this foreign-policy audit, there will be corresponding conclusions and directives for the next three months. Arms for Ukraine, financing, support for the energy sector, all forms of pressure on Russia, and the negotiation track – these are the key priority areas,” Zelensky stated.

He added that he expects detailed input from the government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), and the President's Office.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine