Miracle, The First Premium Wellness Drink Made From Sea Buckthorn Berries, Debuts New Skus Made In The USA

New flavors deliver the superfruit's nutritional and wellness benefits in sustainable packaging

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Oct. 9, 2025 - Miracle, the first premium wellness drink made from the Sea Buckthorn berry, debuted six new SKUs that are made in the United States. The brand, which launched in 2017, previously manufactured its products in Europe. The new products include three adult SKUs, Energize, Perform, and Hydrate, which were developed to deliver these respective potential benefits to consumers, and three kids' flavors. The new formulations contain a unique flavor blend that mitigates the berry's strong, tart taste.

“As we expand our retail footprint in the United States, we felt it was the right move to transition to 100% American manufacturing,” explained Francesco Tamburriello, the founder and CEO of Mia Natural, Inc., which owns the Miracle brand.“We also upgraded our packaging from plastic to glass, which is healthier and more sustainable.”

Sea Buckthorn is known as a“superfruit” that delivers 10X more vitamin C than oranges. It contains 190 bioactive ingredients. Sea Buckthorn is the only plant source rich in rare Omega 7, which is thought to help with cellular repair, glowing skin, and metabolic health support. The berry also contains natural vitamin E, a boosting antioxidant defense that can offer skin hydration and enhance immune resilience.

One hundred grams of Miracle contains 266 mg of vitamin C, 3.94 mg of vitamin E, and 330-430 IUs of vitamin A. Oranges, in contrast, contain 34-59 mg of vitamin C, .2-1.2 mg of vitamin E, and 17-200 IUs of vitamin A per 100 grams.

Tamburriello, a former boxing champion, was inspired to create Miracle after experiencing the fitness and health benefits of Sea Buckthorn during his athletic career.“I felt the boost, the energy and recovery, along with the immunity, and realized I needed to turn this berry into a brand. We've had amazing growth and customer enthusiasm, and we're only getting started.”

The SKUs contain 10 fluid ounces of juice. Miracle is certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten Free, and Vegan. The drink has no sugar added.

