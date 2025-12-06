Maharashtra Teachers Protests: What Are Sanch Manyata Rules That Triggered Shutdown Of Over 25000 Schools On Friday?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Maharashtra witnessed closure of more than 25000 schools on Friday as teachers' organisations launched statewide protests over numerous demands, including objection to mandatory Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and the new Sanch Manyata rules that oversee teacher approval and recruitment, according to Hindustan Times.

Multiple unions held rallies in major cities, though the impact in Mumbai was limited, with only nine schools in the Mumbai division remaining closed. According to data released by the education department, approximately 13,216 teachers across the state were absent without permission, including 767 from the Mumbai division.

Shikshak Bharati, led by Subhash More and former MLC Kapil Patil, staged a protest outside the deputy director's office at Charni Road in the city. Meanwhile, Shikshak Sena organised a demonstration at Chembur, led by MLC JM Abhyankar and the organisation's working president, Jalindar Sarode.

Sanch Manyata rules

On March 15, 2024, the state school education department issued a government resolution (GR) stating the Sanch Manyata policy, which established group recognition for schools and prohibited assigning teachers to schools with less than 20 students, the report noted.

Teachers ' and non-teaching staff unions have expressed concerns that the implementation of the new Sanch Manyata policy, set to be completed on December 5, could result in thousands of teachers losing their jobs and the closure of hundreds of aided schools.

According to local reports, the new teacher appointment policy could lead to the closure of nearly 18,000 schools and leave 20,000 to 25,000 teachers and administrative staff unemployed. The organisations described the policy as“disruptive and harmful", warning that it poses a serious threat to the future of government-aided education, particularly in rural and hilly areas.

Union leaders argued that the policy, by restricting subject teachers for students in Classes 9 and 10, would negatively affect children, particularly in underprivileged areas.

Shamshuddin Attar, conveyer of the Sindhudurg Principals' Association informed HT,“The move will force many children to travel 10-15 kilometres every day. We are opposing the move, and have decided to challenge it in the Supreme Court.”

Attar stated that although the high court had clarified that no teacher would directly lose their job due to the Sanch Manyata policy, in reality, students, especially in hilly and remote villages where schools are already struggling, would suffer.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kombe, president of the Maharashtra Rajya Prathamik Shikshak Samiti was quoted by HT as saying,“The rule is unfair and the compulsory TET for teachers nearing retirement is another major concern."

Tanaji Kambale, President of the Maharashtra Progressive Teachers Union in Jogeshwari, added that mandatory exams were unnecessary since experienced teachers already had a proven track record.