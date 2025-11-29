Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tridashank Yoga 2025: Rare Sun-Saturn Conjunction Set To Open New Paths Of Success

Tridashank Yoga 2025: Rare Sun-Saturn Conjunction Set To Open New Paths Of Success


2025-11-29 06:12:49
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A rare Sun–Saturn 108° Tridashank Yoga forms on November 29, 2025 after 30 years. This powerful alignment is set to bring major luck, growth, and positive changes, especially for Leo, Capricorn, and Aquarius natives.

 

The Sun and Saturn form 'Tridashank Yoga' on Nov 29, 2025. This auspicious yoga, also called Tridecile Aspect, occurs when they are 108 degrees apart, starting at 8:52 AM.

For Leo, ruled by the Sun, this is a powerful time. Stalled career plans will accelerate with support from seniors. New financial sources and respect in the family will increase.

For Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, this is a beneficial time. Long-standing karma turns positive. Expect promotions, business progress, and profits from old investments. Health improves.

For Aquarius, this yoga opens new paths. With Saturn's blessing, success is likely. Expect progress in IT, research, and education. Your social circle will expand. Financial gains are likely.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

MENAFN29112025007385015968ID1110412692



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search