Tridashank Yoga 2025: Rare Sun-Saturn Conjunction Set To Open New Paths Of Success

A rare Sun–Saturn 108° Tridashank Yoga forms on November 29, 2025 after 30 years. This powerful alignment is set to bring major luck, growth, and positive changes, especially for Leo, Capricorn, and Aquarius natives.

The Sun and Saturn form 'Tridashank Yoga' on Nov 29, 2025. This auspicious yoga, also called Tridecile Aspect, occurs when they are 108 degrees apart, starting at 8:52 AM.

For Leo, ruled by the Sun, this is a powerful time. Stalled career plans will accelerate with support from seniors. New financial sources and respect in the family will increase.

For Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, this is a beneficial time. Long-standing karma turns positive. Expect promotions, business progress, and profits from old investments. Health improves.

For Aquarius, this yoga opens new paths. With Saturn's blessing, success is likely. Expect progress in IT, research, and education. Your social circle will expand. Financial gains are likely.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.