Dr. Robaina Expands Wellness Line With Next-Generation DMSO Topicals For Everyday Comfort And Active Lifestyles

MENAFN - GetNews) Rooted in a 1916 Cuban family tradition, Dr. Robaina blends heritage with modern U.S.-made formulations designed to support skin wellness and complement active routines.

Miami, USA - The wellness brand Dr. Robaina has launched its new DMSO Collection, a line of topical products created for those who value self-care and active living. Available in gel, cream, and roll-on formats, each product features a smooth, lightweight texture for easy application and quick absorption - ideal for daily use.

Recognized in wellness communities for its unique skin-penetrating characteristics, DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) serves as a key carrier in these formulations. Dr. Robaina's DMSO blends combine DMSO with arnica, aloe vera, and magnesium, ingredients appreciated for their hydrating and refreshing qualities. Together, they provide a cooling touch that helps leave the skin feeling revitalized and balanced.

“Our new DMSO line brings together the best of two worlds, the legacy of time-honored traditions and the consistency of modern, U.S.-made craftsmanship,” said Ricardo Romano, Founder of Dr. Robaina.“Whether you're on the move or winding down, this line fits naturally into a balanced wellness routine.”

The Dr. Robaina DMSO Collection continues the brand's commitment to clean, heritage-inspired formulations made without hormones, harsh chemicals, or synthetic fragrances. Each product reflects the company's dedication to quality, authenticity, and the enduring Cuban tradition of plant-based wellness.

With this launch, Dr. Robaina strengthens its presence in the U.S. wellness market, meeting the growing demand for products that combine traditional wisdom with contemporary formulation standards. All products are developed and manufactured in the United States under strict quality protocols to ensure consistency and purity.

About Dr. Robaina

Dr. Robaina traces its origins to a family-developed topical blend first created in Cuba in 1916. Today, the company operates from Miami, offering a curated line of wellness products that merge time-honored tradition with modern research. In addition to the DMSO collection, the brand produces arnica-based topicals and botanical oils - all made without hormones, parabens, or synthetic additives.