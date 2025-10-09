403
Kuwaiti Hlt Minister Forms Quintet Cmte To Monitor Medicine, Food
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi issued on Thursday a decision to form a joint quintet committee to boost monitoring of medicine and food products.
The Health Ministry said in a statement that the decision was made as part of its responsibility towards protecting society, indicating that more field inspections would be carried out to ensure safety for all.
The joint quintet committee includes representatives from several ministries, the Manpower Authority, the Municipality, and headed by the Health Ministry, it added.
It added that the committee would operate with a unified mechanism to expedite procedures and ensure total transparency and monitoring. (end)
