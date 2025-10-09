Festival Of Lights Shines Bright In Dubai: Shop, Scan & Strike Gold!

The seasonal campaign offers Dhs 100,000 in prizes across seven participating malls.

Dubai, UAE (9 October 2025): Dubai is marking this Diwali season with the 'Shop, Scan & Strike Gold' campaign, a retail initiative that brings together shopping, celebration, and community engagement. Running from October 13 to 26, the campaign invites shoppers to spend Dhs 200 or more at any of the seven participating malls for a chance to win up to Dhs 100,000 in gold.

Organized across some of the city's most popular retail destinations, the initiative combines the cultural essence of Diwali with Dubai's dynamic retail market. Twenty winners will each receive Dhs 5,000 in gold, with the raffle draw scheduled for October 27.

The Festival of Lights in Dubai underscores the values of prosperity, generosity, and togetherness that define Diwali. Shoppers are encouraged to experience the season's energy, from purchasing festive gifts and d�cor to enjoying themed in-mall events, with every transaction turning into a rewarding opportunity.

Speaking about the initiative, Baiju Kurieash, CEO and Founder of BUZ Management and Marketing LLC, said: 'The Festival of Lights is one of the most anticipated occasions in Dubai's retail calendar. Through this campaign, we aim to celebrate the joy of togetherness while rewarding shoppers with gold, a timeless symbol of prosperity and success.'

Throughout the campaign, participating malls will feature Diwali-inspired d�cor, including illuminated installations, rangoli art competitions, and themed displays that create an immersive festive atmosphere for residents and visitors alike. The initiative continues Dubai's long-standing approach of linking retail activity with cultural celebrations, reinforcing the city's position as a global shopping and lifestyle hub.

Gold continues to hold deep symbolic and cultural significance during Diwali, representing wealth, hope, and good fortune. By rewarding customers with gold prizes, the Shop, Scan & Strike Gold! campaign reflects these values while fostering inclusivity and community connection.

As one of the key highlights of the festive calendar, the Festival of Lights in Dubai reflects the strength and adaptability of the city's retail sector, which continues to contribute to economic growth while promoting cultural diversity. From festive fashion to home d�cor and gifting, the campaign offers shoppers an engaging experience that captures the true spirit of Diwali.

Campaign Details:

• Promotion Dates: 13 to 26 October 2025

• Raffle Draw: 27 October 2025

• Participating Malls: Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Arabian Center, Bay Avenue, Dubai Festival Plaza, Times Square Center, and Silicon Central Mall

• Prizes: Dhs 100,000 in gold shared among 20 winners (Dhs 5,000 each)

• Raffle System: Digital draw powered by Raffle Tech

