Dubai Culture Shortlists Entries For Dubai Youth Performing Arts Festival

The event brings together theatre, music, and folk arts for the first time

Dubai, UAE, 09 October 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has commenced the evaluation and selection stage of the Dubai Youth Performing Arts Festival, a new umbrella initiative bringing together the Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre, Dubai Festival for Youth Music, and the Dubai Youth Folk Arts Festival for the first time.

The event offers a unique platform for young creators to showcase their work, develop their skills, and contribute to Dubai's cultural landscape. It also reflects the Authority's mission to position the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Following the open call announced earlier this year, the Authority recorded strong participation with 18 submissions from community theatre associations and production centres, 64 from individual musicians, and four from folk arts groups. The evaluation process now underway will determine which entries advance to the final festival, scheduled to take place in November and December.

Specialised committees will oversee the evaluation. Theatre entries will be reviewed by Dr Basma Younes, Dr Thamer Al Arbid, and director Alex Brond. Fatma Alhashmi, Dr Mohammed Hammami, and Shavkat Mamadjonov will be responsible for shortlisting music entries. Meanwhile, Ubaid Ali and Mohammed Mallah will judge folk art performances. All submissions will be assessed based on artistic and aesthetic quality, originality, social and youth relevance, adherence to cultural values, and their ability to reflect Dubai's vibrant creative scene.

Fatma Al Jallaf, Acting Director of Performing Arts at Dubai Culture, emphasised that the Dubai Youth Performing Arts Festival is a valuable addition to the emirate's arts ecosystem, presenting innovative theatre, music, and folk performances rooted in heritage and tradition. She said: “Through this event, Dubai Culture aims to nurture a new generation of artists, while also supporting pioneers in these fields, which form a cornerstone of the cultural and creative industries.” She added that the festival highlights the role of the city's theatre associations and music production centres, motivating creators to connect with audiences, hone their skills, and pursue their artistic journeys. Al Jallaf also praised the committee members for their extensive expertise.

The festival, aligned with Dubai's Quality of Life Strategy, is open to UAE nationals and residents aged 15 to 35. It welcomes theatre practitioners, musicians, solo singers, vocal groups, and instrumentalists of both Eastern and Western traditions.

