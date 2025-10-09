UAE: Empower's General Assembly Approves Dh437.5M Cash Dividend For H1 2025

The general assembly meeting of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has approved the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute cash dividends of Dh437.5 million or 4.375 fils per share to shareholders for the first half of 2025.

Empower reported an outstanding result for the first half of 2025 in August, with revenues amounting to Dh1,453 million and a net profit of Dh403 million.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, chairman of Empower, said the company is steadily strengthening its global leadership as the world's largest district cooling services provider through well-planned, proactive expansions that address the growing demand for its services and elevate both the scale and quality of its customer offerings.

“The company also continues to develop the district cooling infrastructure of Dubai by building next-generation plants distinguished by high energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. These efforts reinforce Empower's role in conserving natural resources, reducing carbon emissions, and delivering profitable, long-term returns to shareholders, in line with Dubai's sustainability agenda and its Net Zero targets for 2050,” Al Tayer added.

“The General Assembly's approval for a cash dividend distribution of Dh437.5 million, representing 43.75 per cent of the paid-up capital, underscores Empower's continued success in delivering growing results. This achievement is supported by our pioneering business model, which further enhances Dubai's position as a global hub for district cooling,” said Al Tayer.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said the firm's continued robust growth reaffirms the strength of the business model and operational efficiency, driven by rising demand for district cooling services across multiple sectors. "Looking ahead, we will accelerate our expansion plans and invest in cutting-edge technologies that enhance cost-effectiveness and efficiency, while maintaining a balance between delivering attractive returns for shareholders and supporting the national agenda for sustainability and innovation,” said Bin Shafar.

“Over the past year, Empower has successfully kept pace with Dubai's rapid economic growth, achieving its objectives and advancing its strategic plans in line with the thriving residential and commercial real estate markets, the dynamic travel and tourism sectors, and the growing entertainment industry. This progress is reflected in the expansion of our diversified project portfolio and the enhancement of service quality for customers across all sectors. We look forward to sustaining this momentum in the coming years, further strengthening the company's global leadership in the district cooling sector,” he added.