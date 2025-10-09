Focus Graphite Announces Marketing And Investor Awareness Campaign

Ottawa, Ontario--(ACN Newswire - October 9, 2025) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) (" Focus " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing services agreement with Outside the Box Capital Inc. (" OTB Capital ") (email: ...tal; address 2202 Green Orchard Place, Oakville, ON, L6H 4V4), an Ontario-based marketing firm specializing in investor awareness and digital community engagement.

Under the terms of the agreement, OTB Capital will provide Focus with a comprehensive marketing campaign designed to strengthen the Company's visibility in the investment community. The program will include strategic planning and campaign management, dissemination of Focus's approved messaging, press releases, and corporate materials across social channels such as Reddit, Discord, Telegram, Twitter, and StockTwits, and the development of influencer-based and investor-focused video content. In addition, OTB Capital will assist in creating community-driven initiatives to expand awareness and engagement, as well as produce highlight videos and Q&A sessions addressing corporate updates for distribution on the Company's platforms. In accordance with applicable securities regulations, OTB Capital will not solicit investments, provide investment advice, or make securities recommendations.

The agreement has an initial term of six months, commencing on October 15, 2025, and is renewable for an additional six-month period unless terminated during the initial term. Focus will compensate OTB Capital in the amount of $150,000 CAD plus applicable taxes for each six-month term, payable on the effective date. In addition, OTB Capital will be granted 950,000 stock options, exercisable at the closing price of Focus Graphite shares on October 15, 2025. The options will vest in equal tranches of 25% every three months over the twelve-month campaign, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Any unvested options will be cancelled should the agreement be terminated prior to completion.

In addition, Focus has entered into a three-month marketing services agreement with Curation Connect (" Curation ") (email: ...; Shareflix Limited, Nt Accountancy Ltd., 43 Lynton Mead, London, N20 8DG, England), a UK-based company specializing in retail investor communications. Commencing October 15, 2025, Curation will create and manage a dedicated Investor Showcase (" Showcase ") for Focus Graphite hosted on its proprietary platform. The Showcase will aggregate publicly available information about the Company in a user-friendly format designed to improve accessibility and comprehension for investors. As part of the campaign, Curation will provide a weekly summary of Showcase traffic, monthly reports analyzing user behaviour, a three-month awareness campaign distributing the Showcase into its own investor audience and various financial platforms, and a final report on overall campaign performance.

Under the terms of this engagement, Focus will pay Curation a total fee of $12,000 USD, with payments of $4,000 USD due monthly over the three-month term. The Company will not issue any securities to Curation for its marketing services. Please visit The Showcase at .

As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, OTB Capital and Curation (including their respective directors and officers) do not own any securities of the Company and are at arm's length from the Company.

Focus Graphite believes that these two complementary programs will broaden the Company's profile across multiple investor channels while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit

Investors Contact:

Dean Hanisch

CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.

...

+1 (613) 612-6060

Jason Latkowcer

VP Corporate Development

...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the anticipated benefits of the Company's marketing services agreements with Outside the Box Capital Inc. ("OTB Capital") and Curation Connect ("Curation"); the scope of services to be provided under these agreements, including the development and management of investor awareness campaigns, dissemination of corporate messaging and materials across social media and digital platforms, creation of influencer-based and investor-focused video content, and the production of highlight videos, Q&A sessions, and other community-driven initiatives; and the establishment and promotion of a dedicated Investor Showcase. Forward-looking information also includes statements with respect to the anticipated impact of these initiatives on the Company's visibility within the investment community, the potential to broaden Focus Graphite's profile across multiple investor channels, and the Company's expectations regarding enhanced shareholder engagement and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

