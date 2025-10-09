Multibank Group Honored With 'Best Forex Introducing Broker Program' Award At Forex Expo Dubai 2025

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MultiBank Group, the world's largest financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, proudly received the prestigious 'Best Forex Introducing Broker (IB) Program' award at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Center between 6–7 October 2025.

As one of the largest global trading events, Forex Expo Dubai gathered 30,000 attendees from over 60 countries, including traders, investors, and industry professionals. MultiBank Group's prominent participation at the event underscored its leading position in the global financial markets and its dedication to its worldwide network of partners and clients.

This recognition highlights MultiBank Group's outstanding achievements under its Introducing Broker Program, which now includes 30,000 partners worldwide. Over the past 12 months alone, the Group has distributed more than $120 million in commissions to its IB partners, reaffirming its commitment to creating one of the most rewarding and transparent partnership ecosystems in the forex industry.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, commented:“We are deeply honored to be recognized as the provider of the Best Forex Introducing Broker Program at Forex Expo Dubai 2025. Our IB network has been instrumental in our continued global success, and this award reflects our dedication to building long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with our partners. At MultiBank Group, we will continue to innovate, expand our offerings, and ensure our partners achieve sustainable growth and profitability.”

Established in 2005, the company now serves 2 million clients across 100 countries, handling daily trading volumes exceeding $35 billion. With offices in major economic centers worldwide, the Group has earned over 80 industry awards, cementing its reputation as a trusted leader in international markets.

This latest accolade at Forex Expo Dubai 2025 adds to MultiBank Group's extensive portfolio of international awards, recognizing its excellence in trading, liquidity provision, and partnership programs.

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 2 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a daily trading volume that exceeds $35 billion. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 17+ of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The group's award-winning trading platforms offer up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group's website .

