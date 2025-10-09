403
EURUSD Forecast Today - 09/10:Euro Continues To Struggle
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- It looks like we are going to see yet another situation like we have seen over the last several days where the Euro gets sold off pretty early. But when the Americans show up, the United States dollar starts to shrink. And I think that is part of what's going on here. American traders are just simply selling the US dollar. That being said, the 1.16 level continues to offer support. And if we were to break down below that level, I think you've got a situation where we could really start to break down at that point, the market could drop to the 1.14 level, which of course is right about where the 200 day EMA is currently hanging around.
