Swiss Firm RUAG To Assemble And Test Four F-35A Fighter Jets
The Swiss defence ministry is supporting the so-called RIGI project, defence company RUAG and the ministry announced on Thursday at a joint press conference at Payerne military airport in canton Vaud.
By undertaking the final assembly and testing of four American F-35 fighter jets , RUAG is building up significant, safety-relevant knowledge regarding operation, maintenance and upkeep, the defence company claimed. This knowledge will make it possible to ensure the long-term operational readiness of the Swiss air force and substantially strengthen Switzerland's security, the company added.More More Swiss Politics Renewed controversy in Switzerland over US fighter jets – explained
This content was published on Jul 2, 2025 The Swiss defence ministry has repeatedly insisted that 36 American-made F-35A fighter jets would be delivered at a fixed price of CHF6 billion. Now the US is demanding hundreds of millions more,Read more: Renewed controversy in Switzerland over US fighter jets – explaine
