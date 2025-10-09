Swiss Alliance Of Parties Submits Referendum Against Individual Taxation

Deutsch de Allianz reicht Referendum gegen Individualbesteuerung ein Original Read more: Allianz reicht Referendum gegen Individualbesteuerung ei

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A non-partisan alliance submitted 65,672 signatures on Thursday in favour of a referendum against the introduction of individual taxation. According to the alliance, the reform passed by the Swiss parliament will probably be put to voters in March 2026. This content was published on October 9, 2025 - 15:19 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The signatures were submitted by members of several parties: The Centre, the right-wing Swiss People's Party, the Evangelical People's Party, and the Christian ultra-conservative Federal Democratic Union, as well as the Swiss Farmers' Association and an interest group for large families, IG Familie 3plus.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to this alliance, individual taxation would not abolish the marriage penalty, nor would it be fair or lead to greater equality. On the contrary, the alliance argued, it would place a heavier burden on families, single people and the middle class, while high-earning dual-income households would benefit.

+ Swiss parliament in favour of individual taxation for married couples

In particular, married couples with only one income or with very different incomes would have to pay significantly higher taxes in future than couples with similar incomes. Individual taxation complicates the tax system and disregards important family benefits, especially if one parent works unpaid, the alliance stated.

+ Swiss finance directors against abolishing 'marriage penalty'

Individual taxation is also a huge bureaucratic monster, according to the group. In future, married couples would have to complete two tax returns, which would mean around 1.7 million additional tax returns per year, it claimed. These would cause an enormous administrative burden, high costs and force an annual division of assets between the couple, the alliance concluded.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

External Content

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .

External Content Related Stories Popular Stories Ne

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .