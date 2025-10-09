Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Partakes In GCC Governmental Human Right Bodies' Heads Meeting


2025-10-09 02:01:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated Thursday in the 19th meeting of Their Excellencies the heads of government agencies concerned with human rights in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held at the GCC General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh.
The State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting was chaired by the Assigned with the Duties of Human Rights Department's Director Sara Abdulla Al Saadi.

MENAFN09102025000067011011ID1110174609

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search