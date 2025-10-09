Abhinav Kashyap Slams Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan:“Go Live In Dubai, Leave India”

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, brother of Anurag Kashyap, has recently stirred controversy with a series of harsh remarks targeting Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Known for his outspoken nature, Abhinav has now directed his criticism toward Shah Rukh Khan, following previous allegations against Salman Khan and his family.

Abhinav Kashyap's Attack on Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav Kashyap openly criticized Shah Rukh Khan, questioning the actor's intentions and lifestyle. He referenced SRK's luxurious homes, highlighting that while Shah Rukh's house in Mumbai is called "Mannat," his Dubai property is named "Jannat." Abhinav sarcastically suggested that since Shah Rukh has“paradise” in Dubai, he should move there permanently. He accused the actor's community of“only taking” and implied selfish motives behind his actions. Abhinav also took aim at Shah Rukh's on-screen dialogue delivery, hinting at a disconnect between his film persona and real-life intentions.

These comments drew strong reactions on social media, with many accusing Abhinav of making Islamophobic remarks and sparking unnecessary controversy.

Renewed Allegations Against Salman Khan

Abhinav Kashyap had earlier leveled severe accusations against Salman Khan, branding him and his family as“proven criminals.” He dismissed Salman's recent support of Anurag Kashyap's film Nishaanchi as a strategic move to gain favor rather than genuine support. In a candid conversation with SCREEN, Abhinav claimed Salman is disinterested in acting, describing him as“ill-mannered,”“vindictive,” and more focused on celebrity power than his craft. He even went as far as to call Salman a“gunda” (goon), intensifying the ongoing feud.

Abhinav Kashyap's outspoken remarks have reignited debates in Bollywood circles, drawing mixed reactions from fans and industry insiders alike. As the controversy unfolds, the star-studded industry watches closely to see how these tensions develop.