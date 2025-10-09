Kirti Kulhari Says It's A 'Moment Of Pride' As Her Film 'Full Plate' Opens The Indian Film Festival Of Sydney

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari is all set to make a mark on the international stage, as her film“Full Plate” has been chosen to open the Indian Film Festival of Sydney.

Expressing her excitement, Kirti said it will truly be a moment of pride for her to see the film representing Indian cinema at such a prestigious platform. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actress shared,“I fall short of words to describe just how thrilled I am that our labour of love will be at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney. There will be a lot of Indians at this festival, and it will be great to watch their reactions to the film.”

“It will truly be a moment of pride as our film gets big and bigger, reaching so many people. We had a fantastic start with the world premiere at Busan and now with this, my plate sure does seem pretty full! I have never been to Australia before, so I am really looking forward to the whole experience there,” she added.

Following its successful world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival,“Full Plate,” directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, is set to open the Indian Film Festival of Sydney on October 9. The film is described as a heartfelt and thought-provoking story that delves into the themes of food, faith, and inner strength. The film, which earned widespread appreciation during its premiere at Busan International Film Festival last month, features Kirti as a homemaker-turned-cook who challenges traditions, patriarchy, and social stereotypes through her culinary journey.

Notably, Kirti Kulhari will also participate in a special 'Women in Film' panel discussion during the festival.

“Full Plate” also features actors Sharib Hashmi, Indraneil Sengupta and Monica Dogra. It is produced by Ashutosh Goswami and Anup Chitnis (Ashutosh Entertainments), and Mohaan Nadaar and Ketki Pandit (Teamo HQ Productions Ltd).